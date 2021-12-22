Westhampton Beach combined co-op listed for $1.649 million

A two-bedroom co-op on Dune Road in Westhampton Beach that’s two combined units is on the market for $1.649 million.

As the only separate unit in the 54-unit main building of the Sandpiper at Westhampton Beach development, the co-op has its own parking area and a fenced-in, 900-square-foot wooden deck overlooking Moriches Bay.

"You have the privacy of a detached home with a very private backyard combined with the amenities of a full-service oceanfront co-op," says listing agent Steve Rosmarin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Those amenities include a tennis court, heated pool and dock, all maintained by the co-op. "You have staff there at your disposal," adds Rosmarin.

The renovated 1,350-square-foot co-op has two en-suite bedrooms and an additional half bath, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, an eat-in-kitchen with granite counters and natural gas heat.

Built in 1975 and located in the Westhampton Beach School District, the co-op is across the street from the Sandpiper’s main building, which is on the Atlantic Ocean. The development is close to Cupsogue Beach County Park, Westhampton Country Club, Quogue Historic District and bayfront restaurants.

Monthly common charges for the co-op are $1,600, which includes taxes, flood insurance, landscaping, trash removal, tennis, pool, dock, beach and in-season attendants.