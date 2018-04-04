TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
48° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$5.999M Westhampton Beach home located between 2 bridges

The property sits on 95 feet of bulkhead

The property sits on 95 feet of bulkhead on Moriches Bay and comes with a deepwater dock with a boat lift. Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A Westhampton Beach home on the market for $5.999 million sits in an enviable location between the two bridges that lead from Dune Road to the mainland, with private access to the ocean.

The property sits on 95 feet of bulkhead on Moriches Bay and comes with a deepwater dock with a boat lift. The half-acre property also has a heated gunite pool, and there is a private walkway to the ocean.

The three-bedroom, 3 1⁄2 -bathroom home, built in 2014, has an open floor plan, with walls of windows and doors that overlook the bay and protected conservation land. There is a FEMA-compliant lower level with a screened-in porch and three-car garage. The property also has a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest cottage with a kitchenette and laundry room.

The home is listed with Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin of Saunders & Associates.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Police said a man was charged with drunken Man charged with DWI in crash, police say
The weather forecast for Wednesday includes rain, possibly NWS: Fog early, then high winds and rain
Yuichi Ishizuka has been named CEO of Canon Canon promotes LI executive
Family-style dining is the specialty of Patrizia's, a Family-style Italian spot to open new LI location
Nassau Expressway was closed in both directions because Police: Nassau road closed for investigation
An old duck farm on Barnes Road in Town to developer: Clean up old duck farm