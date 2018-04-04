A Westhampton Beach home on the market for $5.999 million sits in an enviable location between the two bridges that lead from Dune Road to the mainland, with private access to the ocean.

The property sits on 95 feet of bulkhead on Moriches Bay and comes with a deepwater dock with a boat lift. The half-acre property also has a heated gunite pool, and there is a private walkway to the ocean.

The three-bedroom, 3 1⁄2 -bathroom home, built in 2014, has an open floor plan, with walls of windows and doors that overlook the bay and protected conservation land. There is a FEMA-compliant lower level with a screened-in porch and three-car garage. The property also has a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest cottage with a kitchenette and laundry room.

The home is listed with Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin of Saunders & Associates.