$695,000 Westhampton Beach home once dance hall, ice cream shop

This Westhampton Beach home was built in the

This Westhampton Beach home was built in the early 1900s, says one of the real estate agents. Photo Credit: Robert Murray

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A historic Westhampton Beach home that once housed an ice cream shop and a dance hall has come on the market. It is listed for $695,000. 

The home was built in the early 1900s, says Robert Murray of The Corcoran Group, who is co-listing the property with Amanda Murray. 

Around that time, Ocame’s Ice Cream Store was opened in the house to cater to the area’s summer visitors, who stayed in local boardinghouses, according to the book “Around Westhampton (Images Of America),” written by Robert Murray’s wife, Meredith Murray. 

“The family owned a lot of farmland,” Robert Murray says. “It’s a very historic name for the area.”

At some point later, the home hosted socials. According to local lore, a man known as Constable “Wild Bill” Eager met his wife at a dance there, winning a dance competition.

The sellers have owned the 900-square-foot home for 35 years. 

