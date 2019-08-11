TODAY'S PAPER
Westhampton Beach mobile home on market for $65,000

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A two-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in Westhampton Beach is on the market for $65,000.

Located in the Suffolk Pines Development, a community that is close to the village and beaches, the 670-square-foot home has an enclosed sun room, a private sitting area in the yard and propane gas for heat and the stove.

A monthly payment of $602 pays for the lease to the land, water, garbage and snow removal.

The listing agents are James Williams and Tracy Cronin of Gold Cost Homes & Estates.

 

