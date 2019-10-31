A two-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in Westhampton Beach is on the market for $63,900.

Located in the Suffolk Pines community, the house has an extension to the rear bedroom, a deck, a full-sized shed and extra parking.

A $605 monthly fee includes property taxes, garbage pickup, exterior lamp lights and snow removal.

The house is 2.6 miles from Rogers Beach on Dune Road and 1.8 miles from Weshampton Beach village, says Tracy Cronin of Gold Coast Homes, who is listing the home with James Willliams, adding that there is a no-pet policy in the community.