Carolyn and Tim Cassidy have spent the past 18 years enjoying the island life — in Westhampton. Their three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, recently listed for $2.599 million, sits upon an 11.3-acre property accessible only by wooden bridge or dock.

“Great birdwatching. The best sunsets. And we’re surrounded by salt water, so no bugs,” Carolyn Cassidy says. “And while it looks like it’s kind of exposed out there, it’s extremely private. No one can see into the house. We sit above the surrounding properties.”

The house has been fully renovated and lies within the Westhampton Beach school district.

The Corcoran Group’s Ashley Farrell holds the listing.