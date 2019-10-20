TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Own your own private Westhampton island

This Westhampton home is listed for $2.599 million.

This Westhampton home is listed for $2.599 million. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group/Rise Media

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

Carolyn and Tim Cassidy have spent the past 18 years enjoying the island life — in Westhampton. Their three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, recently listed for $2.599 million, sits upon an 11.3-acre property accessible only by wooden bridge or dock.

“Great birdwatching. The best sunsets. And we’re surrounded by salt water, so no bugs,” Carolyn Cassidy says. “And while it looks like it’s kind of exposed out there, it’s extremely private. No one can see into the house. We sit above the surrounding properties.”

The house has been fully renovated and lies within the Westhampton Beach school district.

The Corcoran Group’s Ashley Farrell holds the listing.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search