Westhampton couple describes home as 'family mecca'

Joan and John Fitzsimons in the kitchen of

Joan and John Fitzsimons in the kitchen of their Cape Cod-style home in Westhampton Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Print

Sellers John and Joan Fitzsimons

Community Westhampton

Asking price $835,000

The basics A five-bedroom, three-bath Cape on a .46-acre lot

The competition A five-bedroom, three-bath Contemporary, with a pool, on North Quarter Road is listed for $990,918.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Highland Avenue sold Dec. 18 for $619,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $7,160

Time on the market Since September

Listing agent Lauren Spiegel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Quogue, 631-723-4193

Why it’s for sale John, 73, who is retired from the finance industry, and Joan, 69, a retired librarian, say they’ve enjoyed this second home for 15 years and are now ready to sell.

“It’s a great house for family gatherings, and that’s why we bought it. Joan and I both have big families. We met in Westhampton 45 years ago and love the area, and we have family and friends here. When we finally got the time, we bought this home. It’s great for socializing in the summer and weekends during the other three seasons.

Every summer we’ve had a big family reunion with 35 to 40 people. The house can sleep 15 with the finished basement. It’s a great family mecca. The layout of the living room, kitchen and dining is pretty open. We have a huge porch off the back with an awning that makes it really incredible during the summer. The pool surround and the Trex deck were new in 2017. The master bedroom is huge with a huge bathroom with a spa tub and walk-in shower. That really sold it for us.”

