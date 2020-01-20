TODAY'S PAPER
Westhampton waterfront house for $3.395M comes with 35-foot boat

The house sits near a protected canal.

The house sits near a protected canal. Credit: Lena Yaremenko

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A Postmodern waterfront house in Westhampton is listed for $3.395 million. This 4,550-square-foot property features four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, a three-car garage, and an inground vinyl pool.

Facing west, the home with a private cul-de-sac setting has views of the sunset and wildlife on a protected canal. The verandah on the second story overlooks the Moriches Bay. Adding to the outdoor luxury of this house is the 124 feet of newly reinforced bulkhead and a 35-foot boat.

Inside the 2005-built property, “every bit of that floor plan was thoughtfully laid out to create a flow that makes living really luxurious,” says Maria Cunneen, of Compass Greater NY LLC, the listing agent, citing the delicately hidden stairwell to the second floor. “You know sometimes you have builders who put something up just because they can, but they don't actually put heart into it.” 

Annual taxes are $17,868. It’s in the Westhampton Beach School District.


 

