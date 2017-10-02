Three historic homes near the village of Sag Harbor have hit the market, including one for the first time since it was built in the 1800s. The listing agent is marketing the properties both separately and together as part of a package with a goal of renovating and restoring them.

The properties include a circa-1883 three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Jermain Avenue listed for $999,000, as well as a three-bedroom, a two-bathroom home built in 1893 on Hampton Street asking $1.35 million and offered for sale for the first time in 125 years. This home has a grape arbor and an antique cast iron watering trough.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

There is also a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home built circa 1840 on Concord Street on the market for $1.85 million. This home is for sale for the first time since 1926, and work is almost complete on a restoration.

The three properties are also for sale together, with a combined asking price of $5 million. The $5 million price includes an $800,000 budget for closing costs and renovations, says listing agent Simon Harrison of Simon Harrison Real Estate.

“I can either make arrangements [for the renovation] and oversee them, or make the introductions to architects and contractors,” Harrison says.

The idea behind marketing the homes together is to offer them to a buyer who will rent them out or use all three as a family compound, Harrison says.