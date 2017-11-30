TODAY'S PAPER
Why you should buy my house, a Sayville Contemporary

The three-bedroom Contemporary in Sayville is listed for

The three-bedroom Contemporary in Sayville is listed for $559,000, Nov. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Ann Donahue-Smukler  ann.smukler@newsday.com
Sellers Donna and Charles Paskin

Address 79 Sunset Dr., Sayville

Asking price $559,000

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath Contemporary on a 0.42-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on the same street is listed for $635,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom Colonial on Benson Avenue sold Oct. 20 for $749,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $17,721

Time on the market Since June 26

Listing agent Barbara Leogrande, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Sayville, 631-553-8599

Why it’s for sale Donna, 80, and Charles, 81, retired teachers, say they’re planning to live full time in their Florida condo.

The Paskins’ 1,790-square-foot Contemporary home doesn’t seem to show its age. That’s likely due to the meticulous upkeep and the original design, most of which came from Donna. She shares:

“People are floored at how contemporary the house looks considering it’s 31 years old. I designed the floor plan. I wanted it very open. An architect designed the exterior. The siding is natural cedar planks. It’s power washed and stained every third year. The kitchen and dining room both open to the 40-foot long great room. I love everything about the house. . . . There’s lots of storage, and the kitchen was updated within the past five years. We have central air-conditioning and high-hats throughout. . . . When I drive up the long driveway, I say, ‘It’s 31 years old, and I still love it.’ I have mixed emotions about selling it. We are across the street from Green’s Creek. We love our view. The two 9-foot sliders off the great room lead to the front deck, which faces the water. . . . It’s a lovely neighborhood. The homes are nice and the neighbors friendly. . . . We were completely unaffected by Sandy. We built the house 3½ feet higher than the original plans. There’s a gradual rise from the street to the house.”

