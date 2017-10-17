Sellers Mary and John Fitzgerald

Address 2050 Azalea Ct., Seaford

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

Asking price $579,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 0.14-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Lincoln Street is listed for $639,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, two-bath expanded Cape on Alan Drive sold Sept. 6 for $565,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $15,637

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Time on the market Since Sept. 12

Listing agent Tony Smith, SAS Real Estate, Wantagh, 516-781-5050

Why it’s for sale Mary, 64, a dental receptionist, and John, 67, who is retired from the Nassau County Police Department, say they want to downsize and move closer to grandchildren in Suffolk County.

Mary and John’s four adult children were raised in this 1,767-square-foot home. Mary chats about the house.

“We bought it because I wanted a big spacious four-bedroom Colonial. It has two full baths upstairs, a half-bath downstairs and is walkable to the Wantagh train station. We have gas heat which, of course, back in the 1980s, was a big deal. We put central air-conditioning in. It’s a great house for entertaining. We have a nice large living room, which is terrific for family parties that we’ve always had here. At my last big Christmas party, we had 40 people. . . . There are nice hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances — some are new and some are only two years old. . . . The house is on a cul-de-sac, which was great for the four kids playing outside. We have a finished basement and a nice deck in the backyard, off the den. The backyard is completely fenced in, and the front yard has an in-ground sprinkler system. . . . We’re in a nice quiet neighborhood. It’s been the same way for all the years we’ve been here.”