Why you should buy my house: Glen Cove Colonial

Sellers The Oswald family

Address 46 Old Tappan Rd., Glen Cove

Asking price $834,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath Colonial on a 0.46-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath high-ranch on High Elms Lane is listed for $839,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, three-bath high-ranch on Old Tappan Road sold May 16 for $875,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $14,297

Time on the market Since Aug. 28

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent Roberta Cerasi, Glen Key Realty, Glen Cove, 516-286-0024

Why it’s for sale Charlene Oswald, 69, a retired special education teacher, says her family is ready to downsize.

This 1965 house is on a treed corner lot near Old Tappan Park. Charlene talks about her property:

“This house reminds me of the classic Normal Rockwell painting of the family around the Thanksgiving table. Whenever there was a holiday, party or prom, this was the house where everyone met. My kids played sports, so every season there was another ball in the hallway. It’s a good home for entertaining and taking care of the little ones. You can tuck them in upstairs and enjoy a glass of wine with your husband in front of the fireplace. . . . I updated the kitchen between two and five years ago and had the cabinets refinished and outfitted by ShelfGenie so they all roll out nicely. French doors off the kitchen lead to the deck. It’s convenient for barbecuing. There’s a nice swing out under the trees. When the kids were babies, we’d be out there in the swing singing lullabies . . . The pool was built as an oasis for me to enjoy after work. The whole backyard is completely fenced in. And I purchased a whole-house generator after Sandy. It comes on automatically. . . . The neighborhood is quiet, still with many original owners. It’s very serene. I can walk to the grocery store and the kids always walked to school.”