Sellers Caroline and Robert DeBenedittis

Address 2 Post Lane, East Williston

Asking price $875,000

The basics A five-bedroom, 2½-bath center hall Colonial on a 0.17-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath home on Bengeyfield Drive is listed for $1,199,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom home on Ogden Avenue sold July 11 for $765,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $16,428

Time on the market Since mid-June

Listing agent The DeBenedittises are selling on their own and can be reached at 516-457-3865.

Why it’s for sale Caroline, 52, owner of a window treatments and decor business, and Robert, 53, a teacher, say they want to downsize.

The DeBenedittises are only the second owners of their 2,136-square-foot home. Caroline talks about the house:

“You can sit on our front porch and look out on the East Williston village green. It’s the heart of the community, which is only one-square-mile large. We also love spending time on our back patio, which overlooks the barns and property that are part of the historic district. . . . We renovated our kitchen last year and put in granite counters, a subway tile backsplash, refinished cabinetry, a butcher block peninsula and a five-burner gas stove. Our living room has a wood-burning fireplace and crown molding. All the windows in the house are Andersen. We also have a large mudroom with built-in benches that have storage below and two large closets. . . . We took the wall down between the kitchen and dining room several years ago, so it’s great space for large family gatherings, especially during the holidays. All the floors in the house are hardwood except for the kitchen and bathrooms. . . . We’re close to East Williston Village playground, tennis courts, library and train station — all within a block. The neighbors are the best. We raised our three kids here and have wonderful memories.”