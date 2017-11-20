TODAY'S PAPER
Why you should buy my house: South Huntington Contemporary

This 3,400-square-foot home is listed for $729,000, Oct.

This 3,400-square-foot home is listed for $729,000, Oct. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Ann Donahue-Smukler  ann.smukler@newsday.com
Sellers Oscar and Sandra Monegro

Address South Huntington

Asking price $729,000

The basics A five-bedroom, 3½-bath Contemporary on a 1.03-acre lot

The competition A similar-style home on nearby Alpine Way is listed for $869,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, four-bath farm ranch on Beverly Road sold Aug. 28 for $725,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $22,054

Time on the market Since June 12

Listing agent Debra Fawcett, Coach Realtors, Huntington, 631-478-4428

Why it’s for sale Oscar 47, who owns supermarkets and restaurants in New Jersey, and Sandra, 47, an assistant bookkeeper, say they want to move to New Jersey.

The Monegros bought their 3,400-square-foot home in 2011 with big plans to improve it further. Oscar says:

“We have privacy here. You can’t see the house from the street. It’s an open concept home with super-high ceilings. When you walk in, there’s a grand effect about it that I love. The second floor overlooks the main floor. The open feeling attracted me. There are windows two stories high with a great view of the whole backyard. There’s a double wood-burning fireplace between the living room and an office I have off the master bedroom. There’s hardwood flooring throughout the home. The backyard is resort style with a beautiful in-ground pool. . . . With some TLC and a moderate investment, you could have a private country club existence here. It’s an excellent neighborhood. On one side, there’s a neighbor with five acres of land, and the neighbors on the other side [have] a pool with a grotto, a tennis court and a basketball court. And it’s all meticulously kept. The neighborhood solidifies this as an excellent investment. It’s an amazing property. You can live at a grand level in this home.”

