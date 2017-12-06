Why you should buy this 3-bedroom house in Sag Harbor
Sellers Tim and John Griffin
Address 18 Laurel Lane, Sag Harbor
Asking price $879,000
The basics A three-bedroom, one-bath single-story home on a 0.57-acre lot
The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Hampton Street is listed for $875,000.
Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, one-bath home on Jesse Halsey Lane sold Aug. 3 for $715,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $6,100
Time on the market Since December 2015
Listing agent Lisa Perry, Jolie Powell Realty, Port Jefferson, 516-459-2104
Why it’s for sale Griffin brothers Tim, 52, a construction business owner, and John, 58, a staff photographer at Stony Brook University, inherited this home from their stepfather.
Tim has lived in this 1,250-square-foot home four years and has updated nearly all of it. He says:
“I worked on the house from February to September last year and renovated basically everything. I gutted the walls and ceilings and replaced the Sheetrock and added trim. The living room windows have 12-inch crown molding. The kitchen and bathroom are new as well as the electric service. Three bedrooms have tray ceilings, and the bathroom has a cathedral ceiling and a skylight. The roof is new. The water heater, boiler and oil tank were replaced eight years ago. The living room and dining room floors are original that I refinished. The other rooms have new hardwood flooring. I chose the paint colors. In the common area of the home, I painted lighter colors on the east-west walls and a darker shade on the north-south walls. . . . The property is a cleared lot with plenty of room for a pool. It’s up high, overlooking a pond. The property backs up to county-owned property that can’t be developed. It’s a great starter home for a family or could be a good second home.”