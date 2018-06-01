Bids are currently being accepted on the Roslyn Harbor compound once owned by the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The 8.2-acre property, known as Mayknoll, belonged to the late William J. Casey, a New York native who served as director of the CIA from 1981 to 1987, the year of his death. The compound, which has been in the Casey family for 70 years, sits along Hempstead Bay and includes a main house, five guest cottages, a garden area and a pool.

The Grand Manor style main house, built in the mid-1850s, is a “functioning mansion of the era but it has modern amenities,” says James Connelly, the director of government relations-principal for Washington, D.C.-based Summit Commercial Real Estate.

Features within the mansion include a solarium, a library that housed Casey’s extensive collection of books on espionage, and a first-level office that was used by the CIA security team, Connelly says.

“Needless to say,” he adds, “there are also some secret rooms and secret passages.”

The guest houses on the property have been well-maintained, Connelly says. “Over the years when Mr. Casey would have guests, whether domestic or international, he would have some of them stay in the guest houses because they wanted privacy,” he says.

The property, which Connelly says can be subdivided and further developed with proper approvals, will be sold by sealed bid and administered by Hollywood Real Estate Services LLC and Helmsley Spear LLC Brokerage. Bids, which can be made on the full compound or portions of the property, must be sent to Summit Commercial Real Estate LLC in Washington D.C.

Connelly says that qualified bidders, after signing a confidentiality agreement, will be provided with additional information on the property and offered private tours. An undisclosed reserve price has been established for the property.

“Given the history, the quality aspects, the renovation of the mansion, the outbuildings and the opportunity for water access, I think it would be considered a very good opportunity to secure a unique property,” Connelly says.