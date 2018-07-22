A 1914 Muttontown home designed by architect William Adams Delano of the noted firm Delano & Aldrich for his own use is on the market for $1.895 million.

“I think he was busy with so many commissions on the North Shore of Long Island that he had to build a home here,” says Linda Kennedy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is co-listing the home with Christina Porter.

The eight-bedroom, 5-1/2-bathroom stucco home features some of Aldrich’s signature architectural details, including a thick slate floor in the front hall and Parquet de Versailles floors in the living room. There are seven fireplaces, and some of the doors have old foot stops.

The entrance to the two-acre property’s pool area, which Kennedy says is a more recent addition, has millstone from an old grist mill.