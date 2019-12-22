THE SCOOP

The housing inventory in the Village of Williston Park usually doesn’t get high, according to Stephen Milo of Keller Williams Realty. “When something comes on the market, people usually compete for it,” says Milo. The area is home to middle- to upper-income families and the top-quality and unique little shops in the village plus the proximity to transportation and places of worship make it very desirable, according to Milo.

It's very clear that generations of families like to stay in Williston Park, says Assemb. Edward P. Ra. “There’s a lot of pride in the community. It’s a very welcoming place and a place where parents want their kids to attend the same schools they did,” says Ra. There are two decent-size business districts on both Hillside and Willis avenues that foster a sense of community, adds Ra.

The names of both Williston Park and the adjacent community East Williston came from the later generations of Henry Willis who had settled in the Old Westbury area in 1675, according to The History of Nassau County Community Place-Names. Both communities were known as Williston until 1879 when the name was changed to East Williston to differentiate it from another Williston in Erie County. In 1926 East Williston was divided into two communities and Williston Park was formed.

Mayor Paul Ehrbar says the village recently conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Williston Park Water District’s new water tower which is among other improvements in the village like a new turf field, a new stage area and renovation bathrooms at the Kelleher Field playground. “We have a tremendous business community with a great number of restaurants,” says Ehrbar, adding “It’s a great village and community with a diverse group of people.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

Currently, there are no condos on MLSLI in Williston Park.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Dec. 10, 2019, there were 70 home sales with a median sale price of $639,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $410,000 and the high was $915,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 57 home sales with a median sale price of $625,000. The price range was $385,000 to $869,000.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area .60 square miles

ZIP code 11596

Population 7,287

Median age 42.5

Median household income $104,198

Median home value $636,750

LIRR to NYC 41 to 48 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $270

School district Herricks and Mineola

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 44 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$868,000

Situated on a 48-by-100-foot lot, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial was completely rebuilt in 2003 and features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, central vacuum and air conditioning systems, a finished basement and a detached garage. Taxes are $12,535. Stephen Milo, Keller Williams Realty Greater, 516-547-7272.

$619,000

With 1,800 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial features a new roof, central air conditioning and in-ground sprinklers. It was built in 1928 and is on a 40-by-100-foot lot. Taxes are $12,044. . Michael Fink, Berkshire Hathaway, 516-743-9954.

$550,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial was built in 1921 and is set on a 50-by-100-foot mid-block lot in The Park section. It features a formal dining room, living room, kitchen and den, all with cathedral ceilings. Taxes are $11,299. Francine Soltz, Coldwell Banker Residential, 516-330-1371.

RECENTLY SOLD

$494,000

Address Willis Avenue

Style Condo

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1965

Lot size n/a

Taxes $4,915, $607 common charge

Reduced $5,999

Days on the market 67

$700,000

Address Mineola Boulevard

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 2015

Lot size 50x201

Taxes $11,025

Increased $2,000

Days on the market 85

$915,000

Address Collins Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2018

Lot size 50x100

Taxes $11,475

Reduced $183,000

Days on the market 353

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 25

Price range $539,000 to $1,150,000

Tax range $5,517 to $21,585