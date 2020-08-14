A Tudor-style home, complete with turret, in Williston Park village is listing for $898,000.

“It’s one of a kind,” says listing agent Nina Jean Harris, of Signature Premier Properties. But what’s different about this Tudor is the layout is more Colonial-style, she says.

"It’s a wider house, so the room sizes are very large," Harris says. "The living room is large with nine-and-a-half foot ceilings. There are Colonial moldings all over the place; lots of light, because it’s southeast exposure.”

Built in 1934, the house, which has three bedrooms and one full and two half baths, was renovated by the current owners. Updates include the kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, powder room, electric system, exterior paint, and custom stained glass windows with transoms. The house features hardwood floors with walnut inlay, a seasonal awning over the front porch, and a chimney with a sculptured face carved into its façade.

Located in the Herricks Union Free School District, the home is close to shopping, restaurants, including an H Mart Asian marketplace, banks, churches, Williston Park pool, John D. Caemmerer and Herricks parks. It’s within walking distance to the East Williston LIRR station, and a short drive to the Mineola station, which is the hub to Penn Station.

“There’s a lot in the area,“ says Harris.

Annual property taxes are $10,047.