6 tips for cleaning windows

Compare a clean window with a dirty one, and the contrast is clear. But many people are unsure how to clean windows. Luckily, it takes just a bit of planning and elbow grease. Here are six steps for getting streak- and grime-free windows.

1. Test the temperature

Pick a cloudy day. The absence of sunlight will help minimize the chance of streaks because heat makes window cleaning solution evaporate faster than you can wipe it off. Lack of glaring sunlight also enables you to better see, and better clean, the windows. To test the temperature, touch the window glass. If it's hot to the touch, wait for a cooler day.

2. Remove dust and dirt

No window-washing job is complete without using a vacuum first. Dust and dirt can accumulate inside the sills of your windows, and once that gets wet, you'll be left with muddy streaks to clean up. Hook up the vacuum, using hose attachments to clean the interior side of the windows, including dust or bugs accumulated at the window closing. Then wipe off any lingering dirt and cobwebs with a wet cloth to reduce grimy smears.

3. Clean the outside

There's one crucial step that many people skip when learning how to clean windows: an exterior hose-down. Close all your windows and use a garden hose to spray the outside. You'll remove the first layer of dirt and make the detail work easier. Plus, on a summer day, you can use window washing as an excuse to splash in the water a little bit.

4. Clean the inside

How you wash individual windows depends on the type of windows you have. Newer versions flip open, enabling you to clean the outside and inside from the same spot. Older ones might be stationary, which means you'll have to use a ladder to clean the exteriors. Most will allow you to remove the screens and clean them separately. Clean indoor glass panes with a window cleaner. Screens can be cleaned with warm, soapy water, either on a paved outside area or in a bathtub.

5. Use a system

Enlist the family for help cleaning windows. Have one person work inside, wiping windows horizontally, while another wipes outside vertically. That way you'll know which side the dirt or streaks are on. Be sure to find a ladder you feel comfortable on. If you have a window you'd have to reach for, leave it to the pros.

6. Dry the glass

There are few things that can ruin freshly cleaned windows quicker than gobs of left-behind lint. Instead of paper towels, use a lint-free option, such as clean coffee filters, crumpled newsprint or a microfiber or flour-sack towel. Alternatively, try a small squeegee with a sharp, nick-free rubber blade; it will make you feel like a professional window cleaning service.

How to clean windows with vinegar

¼ cup rubbing alcohol

⅓ cup vinegar

Distilled water

For best results, look for vinegar that says "made from grain" on the label. Funnel the ingredients into a 32-ounce spray bottle and lightly shake to mix. Spritz onto a lint-free cloth and clean your windows.