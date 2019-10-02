THE SCOOP

Woodmere is one of the Five Towns in the southwest corner of Nassau County and abuts the borough of Queens. The other communities making up the Five Towns are Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood and Hewlett.

“Woodmere is a nice secluded area while still being pretty close to the city,” says Arthur Briscoe of HomeSmart CrossIsland Real Estate. “There’s a lot of building and rebuilding of homes and synagogues going on." The inventory of homes includes Colonials, high-ranches, a few original Cape Cods and co-op buildings, says Briscoe.

Most neighborhoods in Woodmere are thriving, says Nassau County Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence), who also serves as deputy presiding officer. "It’s a very desirable place to live in, in many respects," he says.

A hot topic in the community right now, says Kopel, is the future plans for the 100-plus acres of the Woodmere Golf Club that was purchased by a New Jersey developer that has applied to build 285 homes. The project is meeting opposition in the community because of traffic concerns, says Kopel, who adds that the issue is now with the Town of Hempstead. Developer Efrem Gerszberg told Newsday earlier this year that his company has received hundreds of calls from interested home buyers.

There is a growing downtown retail market in Woodmere, says David Friedman, president of the Hewlett Woodmere Business Association. “Right now, we’ve been bringing in more businesses on Broadway. Some of the new ones include a flooring company, a clothing and home décor business and a new pediatric dentistry practice." Parking is not a problem, he says, explaining that there are municipal lots on both the north and south sides of Broadway.

The Arts Below Sunrise STEAM Festival aimed at kids is an annual event held at the end of September along Broadway. It includes science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities as well as live music, demonstrations and craft and food vendors, says Friedman. “It’s the largest STEAM festival on the South Shore and attracts up to 4,000 people each year."

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 17 condos on the market ranging in price from $93,500 to $699,000.

SALES PRICES

Between Sept. 1, 2018 and Sept. 9, 2019, there were 105 home sales with a median sale price of $745,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $372,000 and the high was $2,200,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 112 home sales with a median sale price of $747,500. The price range was $420,000 to $1,978,250. .

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.6 square miles

ZIP code 11598

Population 17,121

Median age 34.7

Median household income $132,662

Median home value $755,625*

LIRR to NYC 41 to 49 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $270

School district Hewlett-Woodmer

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on 46 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$196,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op apartment is on the first floor of the East Chateau building. Pets are allowed and it’s an elevator building. A laundry room is in the basement, and the building is close to the Long Island Rail Road. Maintenance is $1,328, which includes heat, taxes and hot water. Mark Lipner, Berkshire Hathaway, 516-298-8457

$899,000

This four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom high-ranch was built in 1964 and is on a 62-by-100-foot lot. It features an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a two-level deck. Taxes are $7,082. Arthur Briscoe, HomeSmart CrossIsland Real Estate, 718-341-9800

$1,999,000

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom 6,000-square-foot brick Colonial was built in 2011 and offers a full finished basement and an in-ground saltwater pool. Taxes are $25,120. Tamar Miller, Five Towns Miller Realty, 516-374-4100

RECENTLY SOLD

$420,000

Address Centre Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1918

Lot size 50x130

Taxes $13,310

Reduced $39,000

Days on the market 73

$903,500

Address Wood Street

Style Split ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1956

Lot size 85x123

Taxes $15,066

Reduced $35,500

Days on the market 109

$1,800,000

Address Central Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 7

Bathrooms 4½

Built 2010

Lot size 60x150

Taxes $24,000

Increased $1,000

Days on the market 107

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 83

Price range $93,500 to $4,998,000

Tax range $7,075 to $50,800