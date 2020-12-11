TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Woodmere Tudor on the market for $775,000

Listed for $775,000 in Woodmere, this four-bedroom, 3.5-bath

Listed for $775,000 in Woodmere, this four-bedroom, 3.5-bath Tudor in Woodmere was built in 1931 and comes with a beautifully finished attic. Credit: Request Tours

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

An elegant four-bedroom Tudor in Woodmere is on the market for $775,000.

The stately three-story brick and stucco home on Mayfield Road was built in 1931 and has three-and-a-half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with two sinks and two stoves, formal dining room, family room and living room.

There are hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood beams and a partially finished basement with a bathroom, laundry and playroom.

The beautifully finished attic with hardwood and beams can be used as an office or playroom.

"It has old-world charm and has very large rooms and high ceilings and it’s in a wonderful location," listing agent Milky Forst of Milky Forst Properties Inc. said.

The house has a detached two-car garage and spacious yard in the Hewlett Woodmere School District.

The 0.16-acre property has annual taxes of $23,059.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

marketing-event-121020 Experts: Pandemic stalls progress in opioid crisis
The booths are full and bullet casings littering Handgun permit applications surge on Long Island
Advocates for police reform gathered outside the Nassau Protesters want reform before cop labor deal passes
Final approval of the settlement was given by Feds OK settlement with U.S. Merchant Marine Academy ex-cadet who alleged abuse
Nassau County PBA President James McDermott. Nassau PBA, county reach police contract deal with $3,000 bonus for wearing body cameras 
Mikell Henry is hoping to play basketball in Uniondale, Lawrence HS athletes disappointed about winter sports cancellation
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search