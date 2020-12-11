Woodmere Tudor on the market for $775,000

An elegant four-bedroom Tudor in Woodmere is on the market for $775,000.

The stately three-story brick and stucco home on Mayfield Road was built in 1931 and has three-and-a-half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with two sinks and two stoves, formal dining room, family room and living room.

There are hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood beams and a partially finished basement with a bathroom, laundry and playroom.

The beautifully finished attic with hardwood and beams can be used as an office or playroom.

"It has old-world charm and has very large rooms and high ceilings and it’s in a wonderful location," listing agent Milky Forst of Milky Forst Properties Inc. said.

The house has a detached two-car garage and spacious yard in the Hewlett Woodmere School District.

The 0.16-acre property has annual taxes of $23,059.