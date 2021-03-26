Wyandanch Cape on sale for $405,000

A four-bedroom two-story Cape in Wyandanch is on the market for $405,000.

The one-bathroom house on Lake Drive was built in 1951 and includes an eat-in kitchen, first-floor master bedroom, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a parklike, fully fenced backyard with a large barbecue pit, shed and patio. There is a side entrance into the kitchen and the front yard has an in-ground sprinkler system.

The house has solar panels to lower or eliminate electricity costs, a full, finished basement with space for both an office and a den, and is walking distance to the Long Island Rail Road.

"It’s good for a small family," said listing agent Nicole Burke of Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc. "It’s right for someone who is just starting out."

The owner bought it about 20 years ago and is retiring and moving out of state, Burke said.

"It’s competitively priced for a four-bedroom," she said. "If they want to get a piece of American pie, this is the house, you have the space, and you have the land."

Taxes on the 0.14-acre property in the Wyandanch School District are $6,296.