TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Wyandanch Cape on sale for $405,000

The solar panels will help eliminate or lower

The solar panels will help eliminate or lower electricity costs. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A four-bedroom two-story Cape in Wyandanch is on the market for $405,000.

The one-bathroom house on Lake Drive was built in 1951 and includes an eat-in kitchen, first-floor master bedroom, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a parklike, fully fenced backyard with a large barbecue pit, shed and patio. There is a side entrance into the kitchen and the front yard has an in-ground sprinkler system.

The house has solar panels to lower or eliminate electricity costs, a full, finished basement with space for both an office and a den, and is walking distance to the Long Island Rail Road.

"It’s good for a small family," said listing agent Nicole Burke of Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc. "It’s right for someone who is just starting out."

The owner bought it about 20 years ago and is retiring and moving out of state, Burke said.

"It’s competitively priced for a four-bedroom," she said. "If they want to get a piece of American pie, this is the house, you have the space, and you have the land."

Taxes on the 0.14-acre property in the Wyandanch School District are $6,296.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

A man walks in the rain outside the Forecast: Line of intense storms expected late Sunday 
Dr. Tochi Iroku-Malize, chairwoman of family medicine for Medical experts: U.S. death toll related to COVID-19 is actually higher
Parishioners carry their palms after attending Palm Sunday A year later, LI worshippers happy to celebrate Palm Sunday in person 
More than 5.8 million New Yorkers have received LI's COVID-19 positivity rate lingers above the state's overall, data shows
This photo from Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 shows Cuomo controversies strain his ties with Biden
Joseph Garcia, 19, of Port Jefferson Station, is Police: Witness in Port Jeff shooting said teen shot man 'without hesitation'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?