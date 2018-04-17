THE SCOOP With development plans in the area and with homes throughout the hamlet being renovated, Wyandanch is undergoing a transition, says Antonio Martinez, deputy supervisor of the Town of Babylon.

“The people that live in Wyandanch have been working very hard to improve the area,” says Martinez, a resident of nearby Wheatley Heights. “The fruits of their labor are showing now, and better days are coming.”

At the center of the hamlet’s development is the long-planned Wyandanch Rising, a $500-million public-private revitalization effort on 40 acres near the train station. Babylon officials say that the project, which began in 2002, will see visible progress in 2018. Martinez says phase one of the project is nearly complete, including two mixed-use apartment buildings, a plaza, ice skating rink, spray park and a botanical garden. Construction of a new train station, which will include a second track and new overpass, is underway. The project is also expected to add affordable housing units, senior housing, mixed-use buildings and, in conjunction with the YMCA, a health and wellness center.

Martinez says the developer has started to survey the area south of the train tracks to establish a plan.

Between the town’s aggressiveness in addressing abandoned homes and investors renovating and flipping properties, Martinez says, there has been an increase in homeownership in Wyandanch.

Housing styles in the area mostly include Capes and high-ranches, says Karlene Tyson of Tyson’s Real Estate Company. Prices, she adds, typically range from around $200,000 to more than $300,000.

“For first-time home buyers, a house in the $200s that is all done with nothing to do is attractive,” Tyson says.

The hamlet is also home to Geiger Lake Memorial Park and the Wyandanch Senior Nutrition Center.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LaFrancis Hardiman Elementary School was removed from the state’s “priority” list in December after academic progress during the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2017, and April 9, 2018, there were 70 home sales with a median sale price of $178,650, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $60,000 and the high was $315,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 71 home sales with a median sale price of $150,000. The price range was $60,000 to $310,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Wyandanch High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area 4.4 square miles

ZIP code 11798

Population 11,647

Median age 30.4

Median household income $57,009

Median home value $185,080*

LIRR to NYC 49-64 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $350

School district Wyandanch

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$199,900

LAKE PLACE

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1975

Lot size: 169x73

Taxes: 9,000

Reduced: $20,000

Days on the market: 263

$230,000

SOUTH 29TH STREET

Style: High-ranch

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1972

Lot size: 100x100

Taxes: $11,424

Reduced: $39,990

Days on the market: 451

$290,000

COMMONWEALTH DRIVE

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 2001

Lot size: 80x100

Taxes: $9,335

Reduced: $10,000

Days on the market: 115

NOW ON THE MARKET

$165,000

This ranch, with four bedrooms and one bathrooms, features an updated kitchen, bathroom, windows and siding. The 71-by-123-foot property has taxes of $8,000. Michelle Thall, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-250-0173

$289,000

This recently renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch includes a living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The 60-by-100-foot property also features a full, finished basement. Taxes: $9,147. Karlene Tyson, Tyson’s Real Estate Company, 631-253-2952

$339,000

This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, dining room and master suite with a walk-in closet. The 50-by-100-foot property also has a full basement. Taxes: $10,743. Angela Prince, Prince & Associates, 631-252-9539

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 30

Price range $69,000-$349,999

Tax range $5,364-$14,348