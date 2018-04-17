‘Better days are coming’ to Wyandanch, town pol says
Revitalization project, home renovations and a new train station are coming to Wyandanch.
THE SCOOP With development plans in the area and with homes throughout the hamlet being renovated, Wyandanch is undergoing a transition, says Antonio Martinez, deputy supervisor of the Town of Babylon.
“The people that live in Wyandanch have been working very hard to improve the area,” says Martinez, a resident of nearby Wheatley Heights. “The fruits of their labor are showing now, and better days are coming.”
At the center of the hamlet’s development is the long-planned Wyandanch Rising, a $500-million public-private revitalization effort on 40 acres near the train station. Babylon officials say that the project, which began in 2002, will see visible progress in 2018. Martinez says phase one of the project is nearly complete, including two mixed-use apartment buildings, a plaza, ice skating rink, spray park and a botanical garden. Construction of a new train station, which will include a second track and new overpass, is underway. The project is also expected to add affordable housing units, senior housing, mixed-use buildings and, in conjunction with the YMCA, a health and wellness center.
Martinez says the developer has started to survey the area south of the train tracks to establish a plan.
Between the town’s aggressiveness in addressing abandoned homes and investors renovating and flipping properties, Martinez says, there has been an increase in homeownership in Wyandanch.
Housing styles in the area mostly include Capes and high-ranches, says Karlene Tyson of Tyson’s Real Estate Company. Prices, she adds, typically range from around $200,000 to more than $300,000.
“For first-time home buyers, a house in the $200s that is all done with nothing to do is attractive,” Tyson says.
The hamlet is also home to Geiger Lake Memorial Park and the Wyandanch Senior Nutrition Center.
LaFrancis Hardiman Elementary School was removed from the state’s “priority” list in December after academic progress during the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALES PRICE
Between April 1, 2017, and April 9, 2018, there were 70 home sales with a median sale price of $178,650, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $60,000 and the high was $315,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 71 home sales with a median sale price of $150,000. The price range was $60,000 to $310,000.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend Wyandanch High School.
OTHER STATS
Town Babylon
Area 4.4 square miles
ZIP code 11798
Population 11,647
Median age 30.4
Median household income $57,009
Median home value $185,080*
LIRR to NYC 49-64 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $350
School district Wyandanch
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$199,900
LAKE PLACE
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1975
Lot size: 169x73
Taxes: 9,000
Reduced: $20,000
Days on the market: 263
$230,000
SOUTH 29TH STREET
Style: High-ranch
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1972
Lot size: 100x100
Taxes: $11,424
Reduced: $39,990
Days on the market: 451
$290,000
COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 2001
Lot size: 80x100
Taxes: $9,335
Reduced: $10,000
Days on the market: 115
NOW ON THE MARKET
$165,000
This ranch, with four bedrooms and one bathrooms, features an updated kitchen, bathroom, windows and siding. The 71-by-123-foot property has taxes of $8,000. Michelle Thall, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-250-0173
$289,000
This recently renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch includes a living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The 60-by-100-foot property also features a full, finished basement. Taxes: $9,147. Karlene Tyson, Tyson’s Real Estate Company, 631-253-2952
$339,000
This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, dining room and master suite with a walk-in closet. The 50-by-100-foot property also has a full basement. Taxes: $10,743. Angela Prince, Prince & Associates, 631-252-9539
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 30
Price range $69,000-$349,999
Tax range $5,364-$14,348
