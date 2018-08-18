A Yaphank property with commercial, rental and residential space is listed for $725,000.

Business-savvy investors should pay close attention to this versatile property on 211 Main St. in Yaphank. You’d be hard-pressed to find a mix-use property more than this.

The mixed-use building is situated on 2.5 acres. The layout is very “flexible,” making it easy to expand or combine units, says co-listing agent Becky Eisenberg of Island Advantage Realty.

The property also boasts parking, with room for 14 cars in the back for commercial use. That’s in addition to the three-car garage for renters or owners.