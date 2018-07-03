TODAY'S PAPER
Alan Longmuir of the Bay City Rollers dies at 70

Alan Longmuir, right, performs on Jan. 16, 1976,

Alan Longmuir, right, performs on Jan. 16, 1976, with the Bay City Rollers as they tape an episode of the "Wonderama" television show in New York. Photo Credit: AP / Martin Lederhandler

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers who played multiple instruments, including bass guitar and keyboards, has died in Scotland. He was 70.

His family said in a Twitter statement that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. No other details were given. He had been receiving medical treatment in Edinburgh.

“He was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart,” Longmuir’s family said. “He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met, and he leaves a huge hole in our family.”

The Bay City Rollers were formed at the end of the 1960s and enjoyed substantial commercial success. They were known for their tartan outfits and upbeat, catchy tunes like “Saturday Night,” “Bye Bye Baby” and “Shang-a-Lang.”

The band had a fanatical teen following and sold more than 100 million records. They split up in 1978 and reunited in 2015 for a string of sold-out performances.

The family statement says Longmuir used to describe himself as just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky.

