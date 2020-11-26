Barack Obama to be honored next month by PEN America

Former President Barack Obama, already a million-selling author, is also a prizewinning author.

PEN America announced Wednesday that Obama, 59, will receive the organization's second annual Voice of Influence Award in recognition of how his writings "have traversed political, social, and ideological bounds and framed a self-reflective humanism that has marked his influence on public life."

Obama, whose memoir "A Promised Land" came out last week, will be honored Dec. 8 at the literary and human rights organization's annual gala, to be held virtually because of the coronavirus.

During the ceremony, Obama and historian Ron Chernow — a former PEN board president, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of the Alexander Hamilton biography that inspired the Broadway hit "Hamilton" — will discuss freedom of expression and the importance of truth in a world of misinformation.

Obama’s previous books include "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope."

"As an organization of writers, we have always seen President Obama not just as a leader, but as one of us: an author. His probing and evocative narratives helped introduce the world to his unique background, and the power of his life experience as a prompt toward a more pluralistic and encompassing society," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

PEN presented its first Voice of Influence Award in 2019 to filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Meanwhile, Obama's "A Promised Land" sold nearly 890,000 copies in the United States and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history.

The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, include preorders, e-books and audio.

"We are thrilled with the first day sales," said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. "They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama's highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book."