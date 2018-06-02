TODAY'S PAPER
'Sherlock' star Benjamin Cumberbatch praised for tackling mugger

An Uber driver said he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

Benedict Cumberbatch at a news conference for "Avengers:

Benedict Cumberbatch at a news conference for "Avengers: Infinity War" in Seoul, South Korea, on April 12. Photo Credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

By The Associated Press
LONDON — The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the "Sherlock" star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

"I had hold of one lad and Benedict another," Dias was quoted as saying. "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."

"Here was 'Sherlock Holmes' fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," he added.

The fictional detective's home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch "for his heroic actions."

"On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much," it said.

