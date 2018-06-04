Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 27.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. THE CAST, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. THE FALLEN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE 17TH SUSPECT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. BEACH HOUSE REUNION, by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)

6. WARLIGHT, by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf)

7. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. THE HIGH TIDE CLUB, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

9. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

10. BY INVITATION ONLY, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. THE RESTLESS WAVE, by John McCain and Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

3. THE SOUL OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

4. HOW TO CHANGE YOUR MIND, by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

5. BARRACOON, by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)

6. FACTS AND FEARS, by James R. Clapper (Viking)

7. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. A HIGHER LOYALTY, by James Comey (Flatiron)

9. THREE DAYS IN MOSCOW, by Bret Baier (Morrow)

10. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

PAPERBACK

1. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. PRINCESS, by James Patterson and Rees Jones (Grand Central)

3. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

4. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

5. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)

6. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)

7. EVERYBODY, ALWAYS, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

8. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

9. TWO KINDS OF TRUTH, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

10. COME SUNDOWN, by Nora Robert (Griffin)