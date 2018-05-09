TODAY'S PAPER
Big T, rapper known for ‘Wanna Be a Baller,’ dies at 52

By The Associated Press
Print

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Big T, known for singing the hook on Lil’ Troy’s 1999 hit “Wanna Be a Baller,” has died. He was 52.

Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean, died on Monday at a hospital in Houston, according to Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley. His official cause of death is pending, but longtime friend Tony Williams, a rapper known as Tiger T, said Prejean may have had a heart attack.

Big T was nicknamed the “Million Dollar Hook Man” and was frequently featured in releases by other musicians. He put out albums of his own, including “Million Dollar Hooks” in 2001, but was probably better known by ear than by name for providing catchy hooks, choruses and other contributions.

His sister, Ann Prejean, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she and her brother were raised in a musical family with a father who was a drummer.

“My brother has been in the [music] business since he was 5 years old,” she said, adding that her brother also leaves behind his wife and sons.

