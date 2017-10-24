Singer Billy Joel said on his website that he and his wife, Alexis, have a new daughter.

Remy Anne Joel was born at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at New York University Hospital in Manhattan, Joel said.

The baby, doing fine, was 7 pounds, 3 ounces, he said.

The couple have another daughter, Della Rose, 2, and Joel has a daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, from a previous marriage.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled,” the website said.

