A SONG FOR THE DARK TIMES by Ian Rankin (Little, Brown, 336 pp., $27)

Retirement has never fit former Edinburgh police Inspector John Rebus. His life has revolved around solving crimes, bringing killers to justice and battling the city's crime boss. Ian Rankin retired his popular character in 2007's "Exit Music," adhering to Scotland's mandatory retirement age for police, but brought him back in both official and unofficial roles.

The superb "A Song for the Dark Times," his sixth appearance since "retiring," works as a tale about mortality, lost opportunities, regrets and growing older. Rebus is suffering from COPD and has finally given up cigarettes and almost stopped drinking alcohol. He's forced to move to a ground floor apartment because he can no longer climb the stairs. His mind and sleuthing skills are still sharp.

A major regret is that Rebus wasn't a better parent, leaving much of that to his deceased ex-wife. "I always enjoyed my job too much," he admits. When fallout from his work threatened his family, his former wife and daughter, Samantha, moved to London. Visits and phone calls were sporadic.

Now Samantha needs her father because her partner, Keith Grant, has vanished. Rebus doesn't hesitate to travel to a remote part of northern Scotland to help Samantha and his young granddaughter, Carrie. Keith was involved with a local historical group researching a camp built during World War II that held captured German soldiers and other prisoners of war, and was documenting its lingering effect on the local residents. Back in Edinburgh, former colleague Siobhan Clarke, who is caring for Rebus' dog, Brillo, investigates the seemingly motiveless murder of a wealthy young Saudi man.

Rankin's skillful plotting is fueled by attention to character and intriguing back stories. "A Song for the Dark Times" doesn't miss a note in showcasing Rankin's strong storytelling.