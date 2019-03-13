TODAY'S PAPER
Alicia Keys memoir 'More Myself' coming out in November

Alicia Keys attends the 61st annual Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys attends the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Alicia Keys has a memoir coming out in November, to be published by Oprah Winfrey's imprint. 

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys' "More Myself" will be released Nov. 5 through Winfrey's "An Oprah Book" imprint. Flatiron is calling the memoir a "360-degree perspective" on the 38-year-old musician's life, from her childhood in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Keys, who lived for several years in Muttontown and still runs a recording studio in Glen Cove, said in a statement that she was "ecstatic" to share her life story, alongside her "sister, mentor and friend Oprah." Winfrey said in a statement that she was a longtime Keys fan who felt "honored" to publisher her book.

By The Associated Press

