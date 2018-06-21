TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentBooks

America Ferrera editing anthology of essays about culture

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "American Like Me: Reflections On Life Between Cultures," by America Ferrera. (Gallery Books via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

 Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, author Roxane Gay and Olympic skater Michelle Kwan are among those contributing essays to an anthology about navigating between cultures.

"American Like Me" will feature stories from those trying find an identity in a culture that often "underrepresents or ignores" their experiences.

"American Like Me" will be edited by the actress and activist America Ferrera. She is donating a portion of her proceeds to the nonprofit Immigrants We Get the Job Done Coalition, which provides legal support for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Others writing essays include Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, actor Kal Penn and author Jenny Zhang.

Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint, announced Thursday that the book comes out Sept. 25.

By The Associated Press

