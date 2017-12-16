Tuesday, Dec. 19

East Atlantic Beach resident Christine M. Filardi shares recipes from her book, “Home Cooking for Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes for a Healthier Dog.” At 6:30 p.m., West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte. 109, West Babylon; 631-669-5445, wbpl.us

Oceanside resident Karen Bonnet talks about and signs copies of her book, “Whale Island and the Mysterious Bones,” part of the Long Island Author’s Group series. At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Newsday editor Robert Fouch of Valley Stream talks about and signs copies of his middle-grade novel, “Christmas Carol & the Defenders of Claus.” At 7:30 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Fiona Davis discusses and signs copies of her novels “The Dollhouse” and “The Address.” Refreshments will be served and each guest receives a ticket to win a raffle prize. At 2 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd.; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org