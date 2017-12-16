TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Author events on Long Island, week of Dec. 17

Author Fiona Davis will be at Syosset Public

Author Fiona Davis will be at Syosset Public Library on Dec. 20. Photo Credit: Kristen Jensen

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, Dec. 19

East Atlantic Beach resident Christine M. Filardi shares recipes from her book, “Home Cooking for Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes for a Healthier Dog.” At 6:30 p.m., West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte. 109, West Babylon; 631-669-5445, wbpl.us

Oceanside resident Karen Bonnet talks about and signs copies of her book, “Whale Island and the Mysterious Bones,” part of the Long Island Author’s Group series. At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Newsday editor Robert Fouch of Valley Stream talks about and signs copies of his middle-grade novel, “Christmas Carol & the Defenders of Claus.” At 7:30 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Fiona Davis discusses and signs copies of her novels “The Dollhouse” and “The Address.” Refreshments will be served and each guest receives a ticket to win a raffle prize. At 2 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd.; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org

