Tuesday, Jan. 9

Huntington author Kimberly Rae Miller (“Coming Clean”) discusses and signs copies of her new memoir, “Beautiful Bodies.” Register in advance. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Garden City native A.J. Finn talks about and signs copies of his debut novel, “The Woman in the Window.” At 7:30 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info

Thursday, Jan. 11

Port Washington author Carrie Kerpen discusses and signs copies of her book, “Work It: Secrets for Success from the Boldest Women in Business.” At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Café, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Commack author Lexi Vranick talks about and signs copies of her new psychological thriller, “Exit Ghost.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Jan. 13

Huntington YA author Amy Giles talks about and signs copies of her new novel, “Now Is Everything.” At 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341.