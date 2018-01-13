TODAY'S PAPER
Author events on Long Island, week of Jan. 14

Tracy Stopler comes to the Glen Cove Public

Tracy Stopler comes to the Glen Cove Public Library on Jan. 16. Photo Credit: Tracy Stopler

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, Jan. 16

Plainview author Tracy Stopler, an adjunct professor at Adelphi University, talks about her debut novel, “The Ropes That Bind: Based on a True Story of Child Sexual Abuse.” At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org.

Adriana Trigiani talks about and signs copies of her novel “Kiss Carlo” and her cookbook, “Cooking with My Sisters.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Adriana Trigiani discusses her writing process with interviewer Larry Davidson and signs copies of “Kiss Carlo.” Register and pre-order book at Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine (516-764-6000). At 7 p.m., Madison Theatre, Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; madisontheatreny.org.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Playwright Robert Karmon of Syosset discusses and signs copies of his new novel, “Isaac.” At 2 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Syosset; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Rocky Point author Suzanne Johnson, former director of the Longwood Public Library, discusses her book, “Camp Upton” from the “Images of America” series. At 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, nwsdy.li/campupton.

