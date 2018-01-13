Tuesday, Jan. 16

Plainview author Tracy Stopler, an adjunct professor at Adelphi University, talks about her debut novel, “The Ropes That Bind: Based on a True Story of Child Sexual Abuse.” At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org.

Adriana Trigiani talks about and signs copies of her novel “Kiss Carlo” and her cookbook, “Cooking with My Sisters.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Adriana Trigiani discusses her writing process with interviewer Larry Davidson and signs copies of “Kiss Carlo.” Register and pre-order book at Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine (516-764-6000). At 7 p.m., Madison Theatre, Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; madisontheatreny.org.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Playwright Robert Karmon of Syosset discusses and signs copies of his new novel, “Isaac.” At 2 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Syosset; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Rocky Point author Suzanne Johnson, former director of the Longwood Public Library, discusses her book, “Camp Upton” from the “Images of America” series. At 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, nwsdy.li/campupton.