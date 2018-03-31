Tuesday, April 3

Kristin Cavallari talks about and signs copies of her new cookbook, “True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen: With 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Friday, April 6

Ronkonkoma resident John P. Cardone gives a lecture and signs copies of “Waterviews: The Healing Power of Nature: A Practical Exploration of How Nature Can Influence Our Health and Well-Being.” At 2 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Syosset; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org.

Saturday, April 7

Long Island comedian Jackie Martling reads from “The Joke Man: Bow to Stern,” followed by a Q&A session and book signing. At 5 p.m., Long Island Picture Frame, 4 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay; 516-558-7511, lipf.com.

Sunday, April 8

Long Island journalist and Rolling Stone contributor Greg Prato signs copies of “The Yacht Rock Book: The Oral History of the Soft, Smooth Sounds of the 70s and 80s,” at the Vinyl Revolution Record Show, admission $7. Doors open at 10 a.m., book signing at 11 a.m., Cluett Hall, 295 Stewart Ave., Garden City; vinylrevolutionrecordshow.com.

Poet Jared Harél, who teaches writing at Nassau Community College, reads from his collections “Go Because I Love You” and “The Body Double,” followed by a book signing. At 3 p.m., Molloy College, Kellenberg Hall, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-323-3260, life.molloy.edu.