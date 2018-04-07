TODAY'S PAPER
Author events on Long Island, week of April 8

Astronaut Mike Massimino, who grew up in Franklin

Astronaut Mike Massimino, who grew up in Franklin Square, talks about and signs copies of his book, "Spaceman," at the Patchogue Theatre. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Newsday Staff
Monday, April 9

Local historian Antonia Petrash, author of “Long Island and the Woman Suffrage Movement,” gives a talk, “Not Just Petticoats.” Registration required. At 7 p.m., Babylon Public Library, 24 South Carll Ave., Babylon; 631-669-1624, babylonlibrary.org

Tuesday, April 10

Long Beach poet and children’s book author Darren Sardelli (“Galaxy Pizza and Meteor Pie”) leads an interactive poetry program for children grades K-6. Registration required. At 4:30 p.m., Oceanside Library, 30 Davison Ave., Oceanside; 516-766-2360, oceansidelibrary.com

Wednesday, April 11

Poet and spoken word/performance artist Tara Betts (“Break the Habit” and “Arc & Hue”) reads from and talks about her work. At 6:30 p.m., Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, Hofstra University South Campus, 900 Fulton Ave., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu/gwgr

Friday, April 13

Suffolk County Poet Laureate Gladys L. Henderson (“Eclipse of Heaven”) reads from her work, followed by an open mic poetry reading. At 7 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Sunday, April 15

Astronaut Mike Massimino, who grew up in Franklin Square, talks about and signs copies of “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe,” a Long Island Reads event. Event sold out, but standby tickets may be available at the theater the day of. Doors open at 1 p.m., event begins at 2 p.m., Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-207-1313, lireads2018.eventbrite.com

