Monday, April 9

Local historian Antonia Petrash, author of “Long Island and the Woman Suffrage Movement,” gives a talk, “Not Just Petticoats.” Registration required. At 7 p.m., Babylon Public Library, 24 South Carll Ave., Babylon; 631-669-1624, babylonlibrary.org

Tuesday, April 10

Long Beach poet and children’s book author Darren Sardelli (“Galaxy Pizza and Meteor Pie”) leads an interactive poetry program for children grades K-6. Registration required. At 4:30 p.m., Oceanside Library, 30 Davison Ave., Oceanside; 516-766-2360, oceansidelibrary.com

Wednesday, April 11

Poet and spoken word/performance artist Tara Betts (“Break the Habit” and “Arc & Hue”) reads from and talks about her work. At 6:30 p.m., Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, Hofstra University South Campus, 900 Fulton Ave., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu/gwgr

Friday, April 13

Suffolk County Poet Laureate Gladys L. Henderson (“Eclipse of Heaven”) reads from her work, followed by an open mic poetry reading. At 7 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Sunday, April 15

Astronaut Mike Massimino, who grew up in Franklin Square, talks about and signs copies of “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe,” a Long Island Reads event. Event sold out, but standby tickets may be available at the theater the day of. Doors open at 1 p.m., event begins at 2 p.m., Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-207-1313, lireads2018.eventbrite.com