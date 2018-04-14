Tuesday, April 17

T.J. English discusses and signs copies of “The Corporation: An Epic Story of the Cuban American Underworld.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Wednesday, April 18

Authors Daniel Alarcón (“The King Is Always Above the People”) and poet Debora Kuan (“Lunch Portraits”) read from and discuss their work, part of the Writers Speak series. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m., Chancellors Hall, Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu/mfa.

Thursday, April 19

Lawyer James Sexton talks about and signs copies of “If You’re in My Office, It’s Already Too Late: A Divorce Lawyer’s Guide to Staying Together.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Former congressman Steve Israel discusses his new novel, “Big Guns,” with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, followed by a book signing. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Friday, April 20

Former congressman Steve Israel discusses his new novel, “Big Guns.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Sonia Arora, Patricia Behrens, Elizabeth Lara, Carolyn Raphael, Pat Gallagher Sassone, Bill Stamatis and Geoffrey Wells read from “Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse” and their own works. At 7 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com.

Saturday, April 21

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards discusses her new memoir, “Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead,” with author Alice Hoffman, followed by a book signing. Advance ticket, $27, includes a copy of Richards’ book. Signed copies of Hoffman’s “The Rules of Magic” will be available for purchase. At 3 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.