Tuesday, April 24

A.J. Finn talks about and signs copies of his thriller, “The Woman in the Window.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Wednesday, April 25

Authors Melissa Febos (“Abandon Me”) and Alex Gilvarry (“Eastman Was Here”) read from and discuss their work, part of the Writers Speak series. Reception at 6:30 p.m., readings at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Chancellors Hall, Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu/mfa.

Thursday, April 26

Long Island comedian Jackie Martling reads from “The Joke Man: Bow to Stern,” followed by a Q&A session and book signing. At 7 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Café, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com.

Saturday, April 28

East Hampton author Jeffrey Sussman talks about and signs copies of “Rocky Graziano: Fists, Fame, and Fortune.” At 1 p.m., Shelter Island Public Library, 37 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island; 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

Sunday, April 29

Meg Wolitzer, Alyson Richman, Alan Zweibel, Annabelle Gurwitch, David Denby, Susan Rieger, Tom Clavin and former Congressman Steve Israel are among the authors giving talks, readings and signings at the fourth annual Long Island LitFest. Advance ticket purchase, $50, includes admission to one workshop (please pre-register). Workshops at 10 a.m., author talks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7611, longislandlitfest.com.