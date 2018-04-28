Tuesday, May 1

Long Island Feng shui consultant and teacher Maureen K. Calamia talks about her book, “Creating Luminous Spaces: Use the Five Elements for Balance and Harmony in Your Home and in Your Life.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Wednesday, May 2

Sportswriter Mike Lupica reads from his new Zach and Zoe Mysteries for young readers at 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., George Michelsen Foy signs copies of “Run the Storm: A Savage Hurricane, a Brave Crew, and the Wreck of the SS El Faro.” At Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Friday, May 4

Jane Green discusses her new novel, “The Sunshine Sisters,” with Muttontown author Brenda Janowitz (“The Dinner Party”). Advance ticket, $30, includes a copy of the book, a glass of wine or beer, and appetizers. At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Saturday, May 5

Stanislao G. Pugliese, professor of Modern European History at Hofstra University and author of “Carlo Rosselli: Socialist Heretic and Anti-fascist Exile,” gives a talk, “Primo Levi, Umberto Eco and the Resurgence of Fascism.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

Sunday, May 6

Author and illustrator Jessie Sima reads from and signs copies of her latest children’s book, “Harriet Gets Carried Away.” Register in advance. At 10:30 a.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.