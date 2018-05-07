TODAY'S PAPER
Author events on Long Island, week of May 6

Ray Negron, author of

Ray Negron, author  of "Yankee Miracles: Life with the Boss and the Bronx Bombers," will be at Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine on May 11. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Cindy Ord

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, May 8

Dr. Hope Ferdowsian talks about and signs copies of “Phoenix Zones: Where Strength Is Born and Resilience Lives.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.  

Wednesday, May 9

Former Syosset resident Sudi “Rick” Karatas talks about and signs copies of his parenting book, “Rainbow Relatives: Real-World Stories and Advice on How to Talk to Kids About LGBTQ+ Families and Friends.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Wednesday, May 9

Rockville Centre native Ira Poliakoff talks about and signs copies of “Synagogues of Long Island.” Register in advance. At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, Ext. 208, greatnecklibrary.org 

Friday, May 11

Ray Negron, community adviser for the New York Yankees and author of “Yankee Miracles: Life with the Boss and the Bronx Bombers," is interviewed by Steve Vaccaro, followed by a book signing. At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com 

Saturday, May 12  

NPR radio host David Bouchier, who lives partly in Stony Brook, reads and signs his memoir, “An Unexpected Life.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St. Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.   

