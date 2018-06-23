TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentBooks

5 must-see author events on Long Island for the week of June 24

Artist William Wegman reads from his book in

Artist William Wegman reads from his book in East Hampton.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Wednesday, June 27

Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin, co-author of “Being Ted Williams: Growing Up with a Baseball Idol,” talks about the legendary baseball player. At noon, The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org  

Thursday, June 28

Rabbi Stephen Karol reads and signs copies of “Finding Hope and Faith in the Face of Death.” At 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341

Friday, June 29

National Book Award-winning author Alice McDermott, who grew up in Elmont, talks about and signs copies of her latest novel, “The Ninth Hour.” Part of the Fridays at Five series; admission $25. At 5 p.m. Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Saturday, June 30

Artist William Wegman discusses and signs copies of his book “Being Human.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Sunday, July 1

Stony Brook author Judy Blundell reads and signs copies of novel “The High Season,” with a Q&A session. Admission, $75, includes a book and brunch. At 11:30 a.m., The North Fork Table & Inn, 57225 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

By Newsday Staff

