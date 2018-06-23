Wednesday, June 27

Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin, co-author of “Being Ted Williams: Growing Up with a Baseball Idol,” talks about the legendary baseball player. At noon, The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Thursday, June 28

Rabbi Stephen Karol reads and signs copies of “Finding Hope and Faith in the Face of Death.” At 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341

Friday, June 29

National Book Award-winning author Alice McDermott, who grew up in Elmont, talks about and signs copies of her latest novel, “The Ninth Hour.” Part of the Fridays at Five series; admission $25. At 5 p.m. Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Saturday, June 30

Artist William Wegman discusses and signs copies of his book “Being Human.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday, July 1

Stony Brook author Judy Blundell reads and signs copies of novel “The High Season,” with a Q&A session. Admission, $75, includes a book and brunch. At 11:30 a.m., The North Fork Table & Inn, 57225 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com