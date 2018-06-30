Thursday, July 5

Alafair Burke, author of “The Wife,” and Cristina Alger, author of “The Banker’s Wife,” discuss their novels. Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Caroline Sutton reads from her essay collection, “Don’t Mind Me, I Just Died: On Time, Tennis & Unforgiving Mothers.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Friday, July 6

Lauren Weisberger, author of “The Devil Wears Prada,” discusses her new novel, “When Life Gives You Lululemons,” with Bonnie Grice. Part of the Fridays at Five series. Admission, $25. Seating limited to the first 160 guests in line at the gate. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., talk at 5 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Piper Weiss talks about her book, “You All Grow Up and Leave Me: A Memoir of Teenage Obsession.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Sunday, July 8

A.J. Finn reads from his novel “The Woman in the Window,” followed by a Q&A. Part of the Conversations with the Author series. Advance purchase ticket, $20, includes a wine and cheese reception and book signing. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org