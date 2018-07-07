Tuesday, July 10

Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella talk about their book, “I See Life Through Rosé-Colored Glasses: True Stories and Confessions” with Larry Davidson. Tickets, $30, include a copy of the book. At 7 p.m., Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org.

Wednesday, July 11

Lindsay Champion talks about her YA novel “Someday, Somewhere” at a teen event. At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck.; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

Friday, July 13

Elyssa Friedland, a part-time Southampton resident, talks about and signs copies of her novel “The Intermission.” Reception and Q&A to follow. At 7 p.m., Southampton Books, 16 Hampton Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0270, www.southampton-books.com.

Saturday, July 14

Meryl Gordon talks about “Bunny Mellon: The Life of an American Style Legend” with Vanity Fair editor Paul Goldberger. At 5 p.m., Book Hampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday, July 15

Helen Simonson, author of “Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” and “The Summer Before the War," reads from and talks about her work, part of the Conversations with the Author series. Advance purchase ticket, $20, includes a wine and cheese reception and book signing. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org.