Tuesday, July 17

Matthew Klam talks about and signs copies of his novel “Who Is Rich?” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main Street, East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Wednesday, July 18

Elena Gorokhova, author of “Russian Tattoo: A Memoir,” will discuss growing up in Soviet Russia and her life as a former KGB agent. At 12 p.m., The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org.

Thursday, July 19

Journalist Steve Wick talks about his book “Heaven and Earth: The Last Farmers of the North Fork.” Part of the Bottle and Book series. Admission $5, includes wine and light refreshments and admission to current exhibits. Register in advance. At 6 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Rosalie Knecht talks about and signs copies of her novel “Who is Vera Kelly?” Part of Meet the Author Series. Registration preferred. At 7 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org.

Saturday, July 21

Journalist David Margolick talks about his book “The Promise and the Dream: The Untold Story of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.