Author events on Long Island, week of July 15

Author Elena Gorokhova will discuss her memoir at

Author Elena Gorokhova will discuss her memoir at The Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton. Photo Credit: Lauren Perlstein

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, July 17

Matthew Klam talks about and signs copies of his novel “Who Is Rich?” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main Street, East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Wednesday, July 18 

Elena Gorokhova, author of “Russian Tattoo: A Memoir,” will discuss growing up in Soviet Russia and her life as a former KGB agent. At 12 p.m., The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org.

Thursday, July 19

Journalist Steve Wick talks about his book “Heaven and Earth: The Last Farmers of the North Fork.” Part of the Bottle and Book series. Admission $5, includes wine and light refreshments and admission to current exhibits. Register in advance. At 6 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.    

Rosalie Knecht talks about and signs copies of her novel “Who is Vera Kelly?” Part of Meet the Author Series. Registration preferred. At 7 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Saturday, July 21 

Journalist David Margolick talks about his book “The Promise and the Dream: The Untold Story of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

