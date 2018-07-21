Authors appearing on Long Island this week

Tuesday, July 24

Rhiannon Navin discusses and signs copies of her novel, “Only Child.” At 7 p.m., Hillside Public Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park; 516-355-7850, hillsidelibrary.info.

Wednesday, July 25

Laurie Gwen Shapiro discusses her book, “The Stowaway: A Young Man’s Extraordinary Adventure to Antarctica.” At noon, The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org.

Friday, July 27

James Patterson talks about his thriller co-written with Bill Clinton, “The President Is Missing.” Part of the Fridays at Five series; admission, $25. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., talk at 5 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org.

Saturday, July 28

Ken Auletta talks about his new book, “Frenemies: The Epic Disruption of the Ad Business (and Everything Else).” Registration suggested. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Award-winning East Hampton cartoonist Jules Feiffer talks about his new graphic novel “The Ghost Script.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

Stony Brook author Judy Blundell discusses her novel “The High Season.” At 7:30 p.m., Southampton Books, 16 Hampton Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0270, southampton-books.com.