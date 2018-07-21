TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island this week

Novelist Rhiannon Navin will be at Hillside Public

Novelist Rhiannon Navin will be at Hillside Public Library in New Hyde Park. Photo Credit: Michael Lionstar

By Newsday Staff
Print

Tuesday, July 24

Rhiannon Navin discusses and signs copies of her novel, “Only Child.” At 7 p.m., Hillside Public Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park; 516-355-7850, hillsidelibrary.info.

Wednesday, July 25

Laurie Gwen Shapiro discusses her book, “The Stowaway: A Young Man’s Extraordinary Adventure to Antarctica.” At noon, The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org.

Friday, July 27

James Patterson talks about his thriller co-written with Bill Clinton, “The President Is Missing.” Part of the Fridays at Five series; admission, $25. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., talk at 5 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org.

Saturday, July 28

Ken Auletta talks about his new book, “Frenemies: The Epic Disruption of the Ad Business (and Everything Else).” Registration suggested. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Award-winning East Hampton cartoonist Jules Feiffer talks about his new graphic novel “The Ghost Script.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

Stony Brook author Judy Blundell discusses her novel “The High Season.” At 7:30 p.m., Southampton Books, 16 Hampton Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0270, southampton-books.com.

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the Lawsuit: Crew for Netflix TV show damaged LI vet's house
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
From left, Ernie, Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Kids will soon see Sesame Street characters in their classrooms
Andre Holland stars in Hulu's "Castle Rock." 'Castle Rock': Streaming series starts slow, gets better