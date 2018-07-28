TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of July 29

Amy Siskind, author of "The List, A

Amy Siskind, author of  "The List, A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump's First Year" will be at Book Revue in Huntington on Aug. 1. Photo Credit: Melanie Acevedo

By Newsday Staff
Sunday, July 29

Cristina Alger reads from her new novel, “The Banker’s Wife,” followed by a Q&A session. Advance purchase ticket, $20, includes a wine and cheese reception. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Amy Siskind discusses and signs copies of "The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Journalist William Middleton talks about “Double Vision: The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil.” Registration is required. At 7:30 p.m., The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill; 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org.  

Friday, Aug. 3 

Carline Dumerlin-Folkes reads from her children’s book “I Will Always Love You,” for ages 2 to 5, followed by a craft activity. At 10 a.m., Oceanside Library, 30 Davison Ave., Oceanside; 516-766-2360, oceansidelibrary.com.

Saturday, Aug. 4 

Dorothea Benton Frank talks about her new novel, “By Invitation Only.” Registration suggested. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Jonathan Santlofer, author of “The Widower’s Notebook” in conversation with Joyce Carol Oates, author of “A Widow’s Story.” Register in advance. At noon, BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

