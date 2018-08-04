Sunday, Aug. 5

Stephen McCauley reads from his novel “My Ex-Life,” followed by a Q&A session. Register in advance; $20 admission includes a wine and cheese reception. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Greg Gutfeld talks about and signs copies of “The Gutfeld Monologues: Classic Rants From 'The Five.'” At 8 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Rick Gekoski talks about his novel “A Long Island Story.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Beatriz Williams talks about her novel “The Summer Wives.” At 7 p.m., Rockville Centre Library, 221 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-6257, rvclibrary.org.

Rick Gekoski discussest “A Long Island Story.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Friday, Aug. 10

Martin London discusses his memoir, “The Client Decides: A Litigator’s Life: Jackie Onassis, Vice President Spriro Agnew, Donald Trump, Roy Cohn, and more.” Admission $25. At 5 p.m..Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Katie Dunne talks about her children's book “Inches from Home.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.